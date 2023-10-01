goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $122.85

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$122.85 and traded as low as C$106.61. goeasy shares last traded at C$106.63, with a volume of 19,955 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.14.

goeasy Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 36.85.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.4191617 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

