GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $5.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GoPro

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $479.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.36.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.