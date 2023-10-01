Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Up 44.7% in September

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of GHIX stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

