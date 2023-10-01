Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Lowered by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 3.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Graco worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 241.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.