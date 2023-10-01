Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.92

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $19.23. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 1,384,186 shares.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.