Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.92

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $19.23. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 1,384,186 shares.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.