Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of GGAL opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

