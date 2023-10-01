Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

NASDAQ GH opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

