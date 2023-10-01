Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

