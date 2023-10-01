Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,567,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 282.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

