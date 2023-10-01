Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Graham were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Graham by 12.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 17.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 12.5% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter worth about $4,948,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 13.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $569.83 per share, with a total value of $56,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Graham Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GHC traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $535.26 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.73%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

