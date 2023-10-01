Harrington Investments INC Buys 220 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $203.45. 856,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average is $190.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

