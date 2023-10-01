Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

