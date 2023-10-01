Harrington Investments INC Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 902,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,085. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.