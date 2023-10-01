Harrington Investments INC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $564.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The firm has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

