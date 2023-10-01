Harrington Investments INC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,527. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

