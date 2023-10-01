Harrington Investments INC Has $374,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Target were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

TGT traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,115. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

