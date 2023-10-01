Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 28,763,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,632,636. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.