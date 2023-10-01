Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 622,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

