Harrington Investments INC Sells 259 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. First Solar comprises approximately 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,912. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

