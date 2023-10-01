Harrington Investments INC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in ASML were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.20.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

ASML traded up $8.01 on Friday, hitting $588.66. 1,017,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,949. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $648.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

