Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 597.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 308,751 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,188,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 144.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 208,525 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

