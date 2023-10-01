Harvest Management LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Harvest Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up 13.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned 0.20% of National Instruments worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

