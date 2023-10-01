Harvest Management LLC Invests $431,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. VMware makes up about 0.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $166.48 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

