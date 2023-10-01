Harvest Management LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Stratasys comprises approximately 3.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stratasys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.61 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

