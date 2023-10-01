Harvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Workiva accounts for approximately 0.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 65.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Shares of WK stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

