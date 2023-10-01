Harvest Management LLC Sells 44,800 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Harvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 0.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSEM opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

