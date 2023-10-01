Harvest Management LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Option Care Health makes up 1.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,704.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,965 shares of company stock worth $2,041,654. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.