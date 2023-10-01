HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lessened by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $245.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average of $274.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.