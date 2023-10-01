Head to Head Contrast: Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01% Sow Good -799.76% -344.41% -127.30%

Risk & Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.44 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Sow Good $430,000.00 84.65 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tingo Group and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingo Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tingo Group and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

