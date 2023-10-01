Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.25 on Friday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

