Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

HXL opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

