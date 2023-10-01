HF Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analog Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
