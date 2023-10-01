Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,200 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $440,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

