Holland Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,543,802 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.