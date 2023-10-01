Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 281 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 433,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.