Holland Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Walmart accounts for 0.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. 6,280,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,692 shares of company stock worth $6,198,909 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

