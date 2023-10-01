Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 429.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $82,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

