Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HWM. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

