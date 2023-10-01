Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 744,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

