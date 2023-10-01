Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.28 and traded as low as C$34.50. Hydro One shares last traded at C$34.58, with a volume of 1,493,069 shares.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.67.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.8271803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

