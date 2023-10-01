Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.35

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.35 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 137.52 ($1.68). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,655,657 shares changing hands.

Ibstock Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £559.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.81.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 5,294.12%.

Insider Activity at Ibstock

Ibstock Company Profile

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £139,160.56 ($169,935.96). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

