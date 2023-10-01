IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.27. 363,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

