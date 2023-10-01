Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $28,713.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,175,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,270.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.