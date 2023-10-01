Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Update

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 938,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,774. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Insulet has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

