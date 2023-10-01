Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) & ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Head to Head Contrast

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and ABVC BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $660,000.00 4.09 -$2.89 million ($0.11) -0.74 ABVC BioPharma $970,000.00 4.24 -$16.42 million ($3.88) -0.27

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ABVC BioPharma. Intellipharmaceutics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International -181.31% N/A -102.02% ABVC BioPharma -1,607.06% -477.58% -121.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intellipharmaceutics International and ABVC BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A ABVC BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellipharmaceutics International beats ABVC BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, it provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

