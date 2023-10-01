Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,466.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,766 shares in the company, valued at $29,257,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,898 shares of company stock worth $23,731,910. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.