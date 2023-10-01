Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

