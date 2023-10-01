Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.18.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

