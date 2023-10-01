Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

