Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,400 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Down 1.7 %

Interface stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $570.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 1.96. Interface has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interface will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

